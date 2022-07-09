Drew McIntyre squashes former champion on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre collided with former NXT United Kingdom Champion Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior was slated to face Sheamus to earn the right to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. However, before the bout could start, The Celtic Warrior stated that he couldn't compete because he wasn't tested, thus pulling out of the match.

Drew McIntyre defeated Butch in quick fashion with a Claymore kick to win the match via pinfall. It looks like McIntyre and Sheamus will face each other some other time.

Roman Reigns is currently set to take on 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar for at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. The winner of the bout could go on to face The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle if the latter earns an opportunity to challenge for the title.

Theory is the Mr. Money in the Bank, and he can cash in the contract anywhere and anytime he pleases. He could even do it at The Biggest Party of the Summer or at the UK premium live event, so it'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

