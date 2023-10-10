Drew McIntyre defeats The Judgment Day's aspiring new member on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre collided with an aspiring member of The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh.

During the show's opening segment, The Scottish Warrior confronted Seth Rollins and challenged him to a match at WWE Crown Jewel for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary accepted the challenge, and the bout was made official.

After McIntyre left the ring, Damian Priest blinded Seth Rollins and hit him with a Chokeslam. He then called Dominik Mysterio, who came out with the Money in the Bank briefcase as The Archer of Infamy was about to cash in. However, Drew attacked Dirty Dom and threw away the briefcase.

During a backstage segment, Priest was shown livid at JD McDonagh. The latter wants to join the group but hasn't been made an official member. He was told to get his act together to face Drew McIntyre.

During the match, Dominik Mysterio tried to get involved by distracting Drew McIntyre when he was about to hit the Claymore. However, Dom was unsuccessful, as the former WWE Champion successfully hit his finisher to emerge victorious.

