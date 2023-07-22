Drew McIntyre defeats top RAW faction member after SmackDown goes off the air

Drew McIntyre might be on RAW, but he appeared for the post-SmackDown dark match. After the incredible segment confirming Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for SummerSlam, The Scottish Warrior defeated an Imperium star in a dark match.

SmackDown ended with a memorable segment as Jey Uso took Solo Sikoa out and confirmed what will be known as "Tribal Combat" - a first-time-ever match that will not only see the Universal Title being put on the line but also Roman Reigns' status as the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns' old rival Drew McIntyre faced Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser after SmackDown went off the air.

It's safe to assume that he picked up the win. He is all set to clash with Intercontinental Champion Gunther at SummerSlam, with the Austrian being a little over a month away from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Gunther defeated Matt Riddle in a Money in the Bank rematch this week on RAW and instantly called out Drew McIntyre. The latter has been allied with Riddle against Imperium, with many believing that WWE could book a six-man tag team match for SummerSlam to ensure that Gunther reaches the record.

If it's a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam, it could set up the return of Randy Orton.

Would you like to see McIntyre vs. Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

