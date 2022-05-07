Drew McIntyre defends WWE and Vince McMahon against infamous criticism

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared his honest opinion on the infamous criticism surrounding the promos used in the company.

The wrestling community and former WWE Superstars have often noted how they dislike WWE's approach to promos. They argue that reciting a rehearsed line doesn't always land well. Drew McIntyre addressed WWE's 'bad reputation' during a recent interview with Newsday and provided a different point of view.

The Scottish Warrior said he doesn't say things that appear unconvincing unless Vince McMahon says so. McIntyre highlighted past examples where superstars have complained about the lack of creative freedom. However, according to McIntyre, anyone who strongly believes in their idea should speak with the WWE Chairman, as he's always open to suggestions:

"I would not do something that I’m convinced is not going to work, unless I’m told by the man himself [WWE chairman Vince McMahon], 'You're doing this,' which, he's not going to do. A lot of people would just take the paper and complain privately to people in the locker room, perhaps, or to themselves, and then, maybe down the line, if they're not with the company anymore, in interviews, rather than trying to work together with the creative writer you're with and saying, 'It doesn't feel like me.' And if you really feel strongly about it, go to the boss himself."

He continued:

"I know a lot of people are intimidated to go to Mr. McMahon. But, in the end, he's the boss of the company where you work. In an office, if you want a promotion, or if you have a significant question about your life and career, you go to the manager of the office. In our world, Vince gets the final say. And he's very open. His door is always open. He's always going to listen. If you feel strongly about something, he wants to hear your opinion, because he wants the best show possible." (H/T: Newsday)

The Scottish Warrior said Vince McMahon encourages stars to speak with him when they believe something can be done differently in the promos.

Drew McIntyre in a big match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE initially planned to have The Usos and RK-Bro compete in a huge title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. However, the idea got scrapped, and a six-man tag team match was booked for the premium live event instead.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have joined SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions, respectively, to compete in a star-studded six-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Will this bout also establish McIntyre as Roman Reigns' next title contender on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh