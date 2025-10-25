  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Drew McIntyre destroys 8-time Champion & Cody Rhodes on SmackDown ahead of WWE Title match

Drew McIntyre destroys 8-time Champion & Cody Rhodes on SmackDown ahead of WWE Title match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:26 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Drew McIntyre was in the opening segment as well as the main event of SmackDown, and managed to stand tall over Cody Rhodes a week before their match. An 8-time Champion was also destroyed in the process.

Ad

This week on SmackDown, we saw Drew McIntyre headline the show against 8-time record-breaking tag team champion Jimmy Uso. In case you're wondering why Jimmy Uso, who has been on RAW lately, was back on SmackDown, it was because of Jacob Fatu. McIntyre is being accused of attacking Jacob Fatu last week backstage, and Jimmy Uso tried to get revenge for his cousin brother. In response, Nick Aldis made a No DQ main event between McIntyre and Jimmy Uso.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, in the end, it was Drew McIntyre who won the match against Jimmy Uso after slamming his face with a steel chair before following it up with the Claymore Kick. Cody Rhodes came out to stop McIntyre from launching a post-match assault, but as Rhodes was checking in on Jimmy Uso, McIntyre got him from behind with a Claymore Kick to stand tall over both superstars.

Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

It was a big statement for McIntyre, who was targeted by Jimmy Uso for taking out Jacob Fatu. He was even attacked by Jimmy backstage, which set up the main event on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes will be running it back with the Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it's going to be interesting to see if WWE decides to do something different with the direction of the title. Many had hoped to see McIntyre dethrone Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza in the main event, but there was a clear-cut finish instead.

This time, McIntyre is coming for blood, and Jacob Fatu could also be in the shadows waiting for his moment to strike back at the Scotsman.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications