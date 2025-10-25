Drew McIntyre destroys 8-time Champion & Cody Rhodes on SmackDown ahead of WWE Title match

Drew McIntyre was in the opening segment as well as the main event of SmackDown, and managed to stand tall over Cody Rhodes a week before their match. An 8-time Champion was also destroyed in the process.This week on SmackDown, we saw Drew McIntyre headline the show against 8-time record-breaking tag team champion Jimmy Uso. In case you're wondering why Jimmy Uso, who has been on RAW lately, was back on SmackDown, it was because of Jacob Fatu. McIntyre is being accused of attacking Jacob Fatu last week backstage, and Jimmy Uso tried to get revenge for his cousin brother. In response, Nick Aldis made a No DQ main event between McIntyre and Jimmy Uso.However, in the end, it was Drew McIntyre who won the match against Jimmy Uso after slamming his face with a steel chair before following it up with the Claymore Kick. Cody Rhodes came out to stop McIntyre from launching a post-match assault, but as Rhodes was checking in on Jimmy Uso, McIntyre got him from behind with a Claymore Kick to stand tall over both superstars.It was a big statement for McIntyre, who was targeted by Jimmy Uso for taking out Jacob Fatu. He was even attacked by Jimmy backstage, which set up the main event on SmackDown.Cody Rhodes will be running it back with the Scottish Warrior at Saturday Night's Main Event, and it's going to be interesting to see if WWE decides to do something different with the direction of the title. Many had hoped to see McIntyre dethrone Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza in the main event, but there was a clear-cut finish instead.This time, McIntyre is coming for blood, and Jacob Fatu could also be in the shadows waiting for his moment to strike back at the Scotsman.