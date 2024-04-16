Drew McIntyre destroys WWE property backstage; top star reacts

A top star sent a message to Drew McIntyre after the latter could not control his anger during a backstage interview on WWE RAW.

McIntyre has been going through a rough patch on WWE TV since his big loss at WrestleMania XL. At the event, he won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins. However, The Scottish Warrior lost the belt minutes later after he got cocky and began mocking CM Punk. Punk, who was on commentary for the match, attacked him and this led to Damian Priest successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew.

Punk later cost a title opportunity to Drew McIntyre on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL. The Scottish Warrior was interviewed backstage on the latest episode of RAW. He did not utter a single word and suddenly kicked the monitor in frustration. His actions received an epic reaction from LA Knight.

Knight went through a rough patch as well not too long ago. All McIntyre had to do was leave the ringside area immediately after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Instead, he decided to mock CM Punk and it cost him the coveted belt. Fans are anticipating a McIntyre vs. Punk feud when the latter gets medically cleared and makes a return to active competition.

