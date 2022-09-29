"It just doesn’t look cool" - Drew McIntyre details scrapped plans for his iconic WWE entrance

Drew McIntyre's iconic sword entrance looked almost entirely different than what we saw on WWE programming.

McIntyre began utilizing the sword entrance back in November of 2020 when he became WWE Champion for the second time.

The SmackDown Superstar recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the sword entrance that he began to utilize during the ThunderDome era, McIntyre revealed there was another idea for the entrance that was scrapped because it simply wasn't good.

“The idea was that I was gonna walk to the ring with a sword on my back and then get in the ring with a sword on my back, pull it out, and raise it," Drew McIntyre revealed. "So, the props had all the equipment ready. I tried to put it on, it was uncomfortable. I was trying to walk with it. It just doesn’t look cool, just the sword swinging all over the place, getting through the ropes, it might get caught.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Drew McIntyre reveals that Vince McMahon came up with the entrance that placed the sword in the stage

Drew McIntyre ended up taking his concerns to Vince McMahon, who came up with the idea for the entrance that we all saw on WWE programming.

McIntyre revealed that Mr. McMahon shoved the sword into the ground of his office and they quickly went out on the entrance stage to figure out how to replicate it.

“[McMahon] took the sword from me, went quiet for a second, swung it around his office, held it up, spun it around and shoved it down on the ground, and went, ‘Come with me,’" Drew McIntyre said. "We went to the stage and five minutes later he created the entrance where I walk out, hold up the sword, spin it around, shove it in the stage.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of McIntyre's comments? Are you surprised that McMahon came up with that iconic entrance for the former WWE Champion? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Drew McIntyre's sword entrance? Yes No 0 votes so far