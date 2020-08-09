Drew McIntyre on the details of WWE SummerSlam's venue for his match with Randy Orton

The WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently heading into his biggest challenge since defeating Brock Lesnar to become the Champion at WrestleMania 36. At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre is set to face Randy Orton in a match for the WWE Championship. While Orton is coming into the match in excellent form, what's even more worrying is that the venue for WWE SummerSlam is apparently not yet decided.

There have been several reports of WWE looking for locations where they can have a match outside the Performance Center, for the first time since they started holding all their events there. Now, Drew McIntyre, in an interview with TV Insider, has commented on the possible venue for WWE SummerSlam and what he thinks of it.

Drew McIntyre on what he thinks about the venue at WWE SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre has talked about WWE SummerSlam as he is set to face Randy Orton there. Talking about SummerSlam's venue being outside the Performance Center, and possibly even being on a boat, McIntyre revealed that he felt that it would be unique and that wrestling on a boat was something that would catch his attention.

You might be the son of a cowboy but you’re the not only who can shoot, Randall #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/C0BW58q6Qp — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 5, 2020

“It would certainly be unique, which is what it’s all about right now. We’re trying to catch people’s attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention.”

Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton on the August 23rd show, and it appears that the WWE Champion may be about to face an enormous challenge. Randy Orton is in excellent form. He defeated Edge at Backlash, where Edge was even injured. Since then, Orton has also put Christian and The Big Show out of action, while also taking out R-Truth.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is aware of his own unique position in the company at the moment, as the WWE Champion during a time when there is no crowd to interact with, and the world in the middle of a pandemic. For now, SummerSlam's venue is not known and from here it's up to WWE to find a place outside the Performance Center.