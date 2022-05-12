"I pitched at every opportunity I could" - WWE Superstar disappointed he was denied WrestleMania match with Triple H

Having a match against Triple H at WrestleMania has the potential to solidify a WWE Superstar's career forever.

While former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has wrestled at seven WrestleMania events, he never got the match he wanted against The King of Kings.

McIntyre recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While on the topic of Triple H, the Scottish star revealed that he tried to pitch wrestling The Game at WrestleMania every chance he could, but it never came to fruition.

"I pitched at every opportunity I could," Drew McIntyre said. "How about us at WrestleMania? ‘What’s the story?’ [Triple H said] and I’d say ‘What’s the story? We’ll figure it out, but what about you and me at WrestleMania?!’ How awesome would that be? We got in the ring together a few times during my first run but when I returned, we did do a match in Japan that was really cool. We got in the ring together, we didn’t have anything in mind and we just went for it. It was cool to go back and forth a little bit and you understand just how good he is, what a ring general he is."

Drew McIntyre credits Triple H for bringing him back to WWE

When Drew McIntyre returned to WWE through the NXT brand back in 2017, his initial plans were to wrestle in Japan. However, a phone call from William Regal encouraged him to talk with Triple H instead.

"I wanted a match. It’s unfortunate it won’t happen but I’m just glad he’s healthy for himself and his family," Drew McIntyre said. "He’s the reason I’m back in WWE 100 percent. My mind was set at the time when I wasn’t going to re-sign with IMPACT that I’m going to Japan. I was made up in my mind and nothing could change my mind, but then [William] Regal, always been a mentor, gave me a call and said speak to Triple H before you make any decisions. That led to a phone call from Triple H, we spoke for about 40 minutes and my mind was made up in the first 10 minutes."

Drew McIntyre revealed that Hunter had been watching his work outside of WWE, and that meant a lot to him.

"Him telling me ‘I’ve been watching you’ and I’m thinking I appreciate that, Hunter, but no you haven’t [laughs]. You’re too busy, you’ve got too much to do," Drew McIntyre continued. "You’re not sitting watching Drew indie matches! But sure enough, the way he spoke about some of my matches and the way I’ve developed I was like wow, he really has been watching. Aside the fact he was proud how far I’ve come as a performer, it meant more to me how proud he was how far I’d come as a man, and he made it clear to me it was time to come home."

