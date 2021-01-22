"I felt guilty for even feeling that way" - Drew McIntyre on his disappointment for WrestleMania 36 taking place without fans

Drew McIntyre faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the match took place in an empty arena. McIntyre recently revealed that he wasn't happy about this outcome, but he later felt guilty about this mindset.

The Scottish Superstar won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, so he earned the right to challenge "The Beast Incarnate" at The Showcase of the Immortals. WWE held the event over two nights, and most of the matches took place at the WWE Performance Center. In the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to capture his first WWE Championship.

During a recent interview on The Arash Markazi Show, Drew McIntyre opened up on how he felt about competing at WrestleMania 36 without live spectators. He shared that he was initially upset about the lack of fans, but he later changed his mind.

"Yeah, I mean, I spoke about it a few times, and when I found out the news we weren't gonna have fans there, I was a bit angry, a bit disappointed, and then inevitably when I was paying attention to the news and I saw how much COVID was affecting the world...I felt guilty for even feeling that way," said McIntyre.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Drew McIntyre had been waiting for his WrestleMania moment, where he'd finally reach the mountaintop and become the face of WWE. But when the time came and it was his turn to shine, the world suddenly went dark. As a result, he was robbed of the triumph he deserved.

Drew McIntyre made his own WrestleMania moment

Drew McIntyre thanked the WWE Universe after his victory at WM36

Though Drew McIntyre captured the most prestigious prize in professional wrestling in an empty arena, he still got his WrestleMania moment. The WWE Champion explained that his brief ability to thank the fans for their support satisfied him.

"We brought the world WrestleMania, I had my moment, I beat Brock Lesnar in five minutes, I finally won the WWE Championship. I was able to kind of have my little WrestleMania moment where we reached down to the camera and thanked everybody. That was like my moment right there, where I got to say thank you to everyone for tuning into WWE, choosing us during the difficult times, for choosing Drew McIntyre," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Golberg at WWE Royal Rumble. Will the Scottish wrestler be "next" or will he take Golberg to Claymore Country? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

