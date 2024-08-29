  • home icon
  • Drew McIntyre discloses what he plans to do with CM Punk's bracelet after WWE Bash in Berlin

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 29, 2024 03:52 GMT
Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are rivals (Images via WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre has commented on what he plans to do with CM Punk's bracelet after their match at WWE Bash in Berlin. He has been holding it hostage for a few months now.

The Scottish Warrior defeated The Second City Saint at SummerSlam a few weeks ago, and Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for the bout. On RAW last week, Punk challenged McIntyre to a Strap Match at WWE Bash in Berlin, which the latter accepted.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, Drew McIntyre revealed his plans for CM Punk's bracelet after the Premium Live Event. He stated that he'll probably put it in a glass frame.

"It comes with me everywhere. What am I gonna do with it? I don't know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that's too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress, it's hilarious. Over something that's, you know, just a piece of trash to me," McIntyre said. "Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I'm given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I'll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame." [H/T - Comicbook.com]

Drew McIntyre says taking CM Punk out of wrestling will be his number one achievement

The Scottish Warrior has accomplished a lot in his wrestling career. He has main-evented WrestleMania and won the WWE Championship twice.

However, Drew McIntyre shared that none of his previous achievements will compare to taking CM Punk out of wrestling.

"I'll put it [bracelet] above my mantle and look at my greatest achievement. Not wrestling the main event at WrestleMania, multiple world titles; holding the place together when the world shut down during the pandemic. Now taking CM Punk out of wrestling? My number one achievement. I also was in a real movie which he's never done. Straight to DVD, Punk." [H/T - Comicbook.com]

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk were involved in another brawl on WWE RAW this week. It'll be interesting to see what transpires this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Edited by Israel Lutete
