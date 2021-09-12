"And politely threaten them I did" - Drew McIntyre discusses his inclusion for the UK tour

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, discussing his current status in WWE and how he managed to get included for the WWE UK tour.

WWE will be back on the road and heading across the pond for its UK tour from September 19-22. The SmackDown roster will perform four live events across London, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

Top stars of the blue brand such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, and the Usos have been advertised for the event. This is WWE's first international tour since the pandemic hit early last year.

Drew McIntyre detailed how he was not scheduled to be a part of the tour since he is a member of the RAW roster. The Scottish Warrior stated that he had to pull a few strings backstage to get included in the tour. McIntyre mentioned that he went to the extent of politely threatening some WWE officials to make sure that he was allowed to travel with the SmackDown roster.

"I thought oh my goodness, we have a UK tour, that’s so cool! Wait...I’m on RAW! I’m going to have to politely threaten people to make sure I’m on that thing!’ And politely threaten them I did, so I’m on the show," Drew revealed.

In an exclusive interview with Cultaholic's @TomCampbell, @DMcIntyreWWE has discussed returning to the UK for the first time in 18 months next week https://t.co/JK8GHHGWTT — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) September 11, 2021

Drew McIntyre will be home for the first time in 18 months

This trip marks the first time Drew McIntyre will be home since the pandemic. Drew mentioned that he was glad to be going back home to meet friends and family. He shared that due to time constraints, he could not meet his family and friends the last time he was in the UK.

McIntyre recalled his time in Scotland early last year, filming a video commercial for BT Sport, but his trip had to be cut short because of the severity of the pandemic.

"I made it to Scotland, I was filming a commercial for BT Sport. I was supposed to see my family, my friends, everybody was going to meet up with me later that day. But I got a phone call early that morning that I had to be pulled out because of the COVID-19 situation and how serious it was becoming," McIntyre said. (h/t to Cultaholic for the quotes)

This Drew McIntyre video package from @btsport is epic! pic.twitter.com/gEfnCBNtnJ — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 29, 2020

