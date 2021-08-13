"We've barely scratched the surface" - Drew McIntyre on his feud with former WWE Champion 

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre appeared in an interview to discuss his current rivalry with Jinder Mahal and what fans could expect from the match.

The animosity between McIntyre and Mahal started building when the former accused "The Scottish Warrior" of following his blueprint to become WWE Champion. The rivalry came to a head when Mahal, Veer and Shanky intervened in the Money in the Bank match and cost McIntyre the opportunity to win the contract.

During the interview with Give Me Sport, McIntyre broke down his relationship with Mahal and discussed how the two men had similar paths in the WWE. McIntyre also detailed some other aspects that could add more dimensions to the feud. He also explained that he wants to help elevate Mahal in the fans' eyes.

"...I want to show everybody that he can go at a different level in the ring than you remember him being able to go last time he was in a significant match," said McIntyre. "You're going to see a lot -- I hate to use the word work rate -- higher work rate than you've seen in the past from Jinder."

"From a character perspective, he's so comfortable and knows exactly who he is," McIntyre added. "That's the most important thing when you're in a deep storyline like we're about to get into. We've barely scratched the surface." (h/t GiveMeSport)

Drew McIntyre reflects on why fans turned on Jinder's title run

Drew McIntyre also discussed the timing of Jinder's WWE Championship reign back in 2017. McIntyre stated that perhaps Jinder's lack of experience at the top of the card was a reason why fans did not resonate with his title reign.

"The Scottish Warrior" shared his belief that Mahal did the best to make the angle work. Unfortunately, he faced the wrath of fans because the entire storyline was arguably hurried, so it did not have the proper buildup.

