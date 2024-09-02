Drew McIntyre explains why he despises WWE rival CM Punk (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has been feuding with CM Punk since The Best in the World returned to WWE in November 2023. In an exclusive interview, The Scottish Warrior shed light on why he dislikes his rival so much.

Before returning to WWE in 2017, McIntyre struggled to establish himself as a main-eventer during his first run with the company between 2007 and 2014. Around that time, Punk overcame the odds to cement his status as one of WWE's star attractions.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, McIntyre joked he did not have enough time to list all the reasons he "hates" Punk:

"So, Bayley and I have an appearance. If I was to tell you all the things I hate about CM Punk, we would miss the two-hour appearance." [0:06 – 0:11]

Asked to reveal one thing he despises most about Punk, McIntyre claimed his co-worker only looks out for himself:

"Hypocrite. Liar. Taker. Likes to put on a facade like he's trying to help people when he's really just trying to help himself, and if you doubt me just look at the mountains of evidence that are available through people's testimonies." [0:17 – 0:34]

McIntyre is not the only WWE star who has been outspoken about Punk. Seth Rollins' real-life issues with The Voice of the Voiceless have also been referenced as part of a storyline over the last 10 months.

Drew McIntyre on the difference between himself and CM Punk

In 2008, Drew McIntyre earned a master's degree in criminology at Glasgow Caledonian University. At the time, the Scot was part of WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system.

Applying criminology logic to his current situation, McIntyre thinks the evidence suggests CM Punk is not a good person:

"My degree is in criminology. I always tell people it's beyond reasonable doubt if somebody's guilty. Look at my history, testimony about my character [compared to] the history and testimony about his character and you'll be able to figure out who's the real pr*ck." [0:34 – 0:45]

The two men faced each other at back-to-back premium live events in August. McIntyre won the first meeting at SummerSlam, while Punk emerged with the victory in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.

