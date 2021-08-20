Drew McIntyre explains his expectations from the sword gimmick and the reason behind its name

Drew McIntyre has been making Jinder Mahal, Shanky and Veer's life tough since the Modern Day Maharaja's return to WWE RAW. Whenever the trio try to gang up on the Scottish Psycopath, he pulls out his sword and comes swinging at them.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, McIntyre called his sword Angela and has explained the reason behind that name.

Drew McIntyre is on course to face Jinder Mahal in a match at WWE SummerSlam. Before his match, McIntyre made a pitstop at the Pat McAfee Show where he discussed the idea behind the sword, its name and his expectations from his new gimmick.

The former WWE Champion stated that he wanted to introduce wearing a kilt to highlight his Scottish heritage, but the sword was Vince McMahon's idea. Adding on, Drew McIntyre said,

"A lot of us are big, in shape, and hopefully a little handsome, but you want something to look different outside the box. I said, ‘I’m Scottish, why don’t we lean into the Scottish thing,’ Eventually they came to me and said, ‘How would you feel about bringing it in, bringing your heritage and history in. I said, ‘I absolutely love it.’ Then they gave me the big ass sword. I’ve been swinging that around for a long time now. We just gave it a name. It’s named after my late mother which is really cool. I’m bringing it to the ring now and I’m starting to use it. Hopefully, there is an endgame for this thing. There must be an endgame for this thing. If I’m going to bring it to the ring this much, I’m going to use this bloody thing properly.”

Motorcycles, swords, text messages, chairs, giants, lawyers aside. At #summerslam I expose @DMcIntyreWWE for using my playbook to becoming #wwechampion. Credit is overdue. https://t.co/hRnVyURVLN — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) August 13, 2021

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal's history in WWE

Drew McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday but the two have been the best of friends in the past. The duo were a part of 3MB along with Heath Slater before they were released from the company.

Since Mahal and McIntyre's release, they have returned and held the WWE Championship. McIntyre's run as WWE Champion was more recent when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

The Scottish Psychopath dropped the title to The Miz at the Elimination Chamber when The A Lister cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase against an exhausted McIntyre.

