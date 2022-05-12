Drew McIntyre expresses desire to win retired WWE Championship

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wants the company to bring back the European Championship.

The WWE European Championship was introduced in February of 1997. It debuted in a tournament that was won by The British Bulldog, who defeated Owen Hart in the finals. WWE later unified the championship with the Intercontinental title in a ladder match between Rob Van Dam and Jeff Hardy in 2002.

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he'd like to see the championship brought back out of retirement, McIntyre was very excited about the possibility because he wants the title for himself:

"Yes! I just want it," Drew McIntyre said. "Because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European champion’ and now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid."

Even though McIntyre wants to win the European Championship, that doesn't mean it has to be around forever. The Scottish Warrior went so far as to say he'd retire the championship again after winning it to ensure that there aren't too many titles on WWE programming:

"So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it," Drew McIntyre continued. "You never want too many titles in the company because then it’s not as special. I think where we’re at right now is good, but give ol’ Drew the European title for young Drew."

