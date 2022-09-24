Drew McIntyre to face former champion in a rare match at WWE Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules in a rare 'strap match,' as revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The two stars have been feuding since The Doomwalker made his surprise return to the blue brand several weeks ago. The former NXT Champion and his wife Scarlett were in attendance for The Scottish Warrior's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre challenged Karrion Kross to a strap match to prevent the latter from running away from him.

He brought a lengthy leather strap with him to the ring. Scarlett then confronted McIntyre, and Kross tried to attack him from behind.

They began trading blows before McIntyre sent Karrion into the post.

He then tied the strap to his and Kross' arm as well. Scarlett entered the ring to protect her partner and threw a fireball in Drew McIntyre's face.

She then took him down with a low blow, and Kross locked him in the Kross Jacket. A strap match has been confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules between the two stars.

