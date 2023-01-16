Drew McIntyre feels that famous athlete will break legendary milestone

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre feels that ace cricketer Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 50 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest batsmen of this generation. His sheer class with the bat is undeniable. Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has broken quite a lot of records and is on track to break Sachin's amazing feat of 50 ODI tons.

During the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Kohli was in top form as he smashed an incredible unbeaten 166 with the bat, helping India gain a thumping victory over Sri Lanka. The century also marked his 46th ODI ton, bringing him one step closer to Tendulkar's incredible record.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is known to be a cricket fan, commented on the former skipper's feat. He feels that Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin's milestone.

"Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed 🐐 Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?!" Drew McIntyre tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breedSurely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed 🐐 Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! https://t.co/Cd8sQHfCQd

Drew McIntyre recently praised Surya Kumar Yadav's knock as well

Surya Kumar Yadav is another cricketer who has taken the world by storm in recent months. In the past six months alone, SKY has smashed three T20I centuries, with his latest coming against Sri Lanka on January 7. The 32-year-old smashed an unbeaten 112 to help his team post a massive total on the board.

McIntyre also reacted to SKY's knock. The former WWE Champion was all praise for the Indian star, calling him a "machine."

"A third T20i ton in six months 🤯 SKY is a machine! @surya_14kumar," tweeted McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is currently a part of a tag team alongside Sheamus, known as Banger Bros. The duo will be in action in a tag team tournament next week on SmackDown, where the winners will get a shot at The Usos' SmackDown WWE Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Virat Kohli will break Sachin Tendulkar's milestone? Sound off in the comments section below.

