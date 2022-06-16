"A force of nature" – Drew McIntyre believes current champion could be a major threat in WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been impressed by Gunther's prowess inside the squared circle.

The Austrian bruiser won the Intercontinental Championship last week by demolishing Ricochet in the middle of the ring on SmackDown. While the high-flyer got some offense in at the start of the match, Gunther hit him with some malicious chops. He then planted the fan-favorite with a vicious Powerbomb to score the three count.

Speaking on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, McIntyre put The Ring General over as a "force of nature." The former WWE Champion made it clear that Gunther has been working hard in the gym and inside the ropes to emerge as a real threat to the entire SmackDown roster.

"Well, Gunther is impressive. He's been a force of nature since he arrived on SmackDown. He's been running through everybody. We've got a little bit of history ourselves. I've been following his career. He's been more focused than ever. He's in the best shape of his life and you know he's got a good thing going right now. Clearly, it's working because he's the Intercotinental Champion," said Drew McIntyre. (From 13:18 - 13:36)

You can watch the full show here:

Drew McIntyre battled Sheamus for a spot at Money in the Bank

Former friends turned enemies, McIntyre and Sheamus battled this past week on SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifier. The two men went hard at each other with the opportunity to become the first man to clinch a spot in the ladder match.

However, the animosity between the two men got the better of them as they blasted each other with steel chairs, leading to a double disqualification. After the bell, the two warriors had to be separated by WWE officials as they were tearing each other apart at ringside.

McIntyre's spot at the premium live event is still up in the air, and it will be interesting to see whether The Scottish Warrior can insert himself into the ladder match this week on the blue brand.

While using the quote from this article, please credit WWE's the Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far