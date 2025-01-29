Drew McIntyre finally "apologizes" to CM Punk 

Last year, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk butted heads on numerous occasions. Described as the 'Rivalry of the Year,' it was a blood feud that became incredibly violent at times.

Recently, The Scottish Warrior took some accountability, which is rare for him, and "apologized" to Punk. However, "apologized" is a strong word here, as the apology included a boatload of sarcasm.

Appearing on the First We Feast YouTube channel with his good friend Sheamus, Drew McIntyre participated in a game of Hot Ones Versus. Unfortunately for McIntyre, his first task was to apologize to The Best in the World.

The former World Heavyweight Champion looked straight into the camera and said sorry to CM Punk. He added that he was sorry that he erased all the negative publicity around him and helped him earn the biggest contract in his life.

"Punk, I'm so sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase all the massive amount of negative publicity you had. I lifted you up constantly, and earned you the biggest contract of your entire life, you f**king pr**k!" said Drew McIntyre. [1:44 - 1:58]

It certainly wasn't heartfelt, but nevertheless, it was an apology. It will be interesting to see what Punk says about this and whether he has an apology of his own to deliver.

Drew McIntyre recently recorded his 11th win over Sami Zayn

In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has shifted his attention away from his feud with CM Punk and is now focused solely on taking down The Bloodline. This new focus has brought him face-to-face with Sami Zayn, resulting in multiple confrontations between the two superstars. Their latest match in a WWE ring last night marked the 11th time they have squared off against each other.

It was an amazing showdown between Sami Zayn and McIntyre. Throughout their WWE careers, The Underdog from the Underground has never been able to beat The Scottish Warrior. Sadly, last night he faced his 11th loss against the seven-time WWE champion.

McIntyre even took to his social media to mock Zayn, reminding him that the record is now 11-0. He is clearly ready to move on from him and look ahead towards the Royal Rumble, where he could potentially get his hands on the other Bloodline members.

