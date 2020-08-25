Drew McIntyre finally comments on his win over Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2020, Drew McIntyre finally crossed paths with multi-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton, in what was arguably the former's toughest test as the reigning WWE Champion so far. Going head-to-head in the co-main event of the evening, McIntyre and Orton put on an exceptional performance against one another and The Viper also came agonizingly close to winning the WWE title.

However, it wasn't his night to be, as Drew McIntyre once again retained the WWE Championship after a resilient performance, getting the job done via a backslide pinfall to beat Orton. Reflecting on one of the biggest title defenses of his career, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and wrote that he is not at the "top of the mountain" but is the mountain in WWE, in what could be regarded as The Scottish Psychopath cementing his place as the man to beat in WWE right now.

Here is what Drew McIntyre posted:

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

Despite the confusing win at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre still remains the WWE Champion, however, a rematch between him and Randy Orton could very well be expected to take place at some point in the near future, quite possibly at the WWE Payback pay-per-view which takes place in seven days' time.

Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at this year's WrestleMania when he put away Brock Lesnar to win his first world championship in the promotion. Following his historic win, the Scottish Superstar went on to successfully defend his crown against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and very recently against The Viper, Randy Orton.

However, Lesnar himself is yet to cash in his rematch clause for the championship and it remains to be seen if the former champion will be interested in a second bout against Drew McIntyre at some point down the road. As things stand though, McIntyre definitely is the biggest target on the Red brand and with someone like Keith Lee joining the RAW roster, things could only get tougher for the WWE Champion from here onwards.