Drew McIntyre finally confirms whether he's joined The Judgment Day on RAW before Survivor Series 2023

All eyes were on Drew McIntyre heading into Monday Night RAW in the fallout of his heel turn last week. He opened the show this week to explain his actions and made clear what his stance is when it comes to Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre made one thing clear on RAW: if you've turned your back on him now, then you were never a fan of his, to begin with. He also stated that while he is not officially a part of The Judgment Day faction, he will join them in the WarGames match.

That isn't surprising, given that JD McDonagh was just inducted into the group, while McIntyre gives the feel of a lone wolf heel. Either way, he was interrupted by Jey Uso, followed by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes.

Adam Pearce prevented further damage to any member and said that the superstar who decides to attack will make their team lose the crucial WarGames advantage.

A key match announced for RAW in advance was the first advantage match. Backstage, Drew McIntyre stepped up as the person for the match, while Jey Uso convinced Seth Rollins to let him participate in the bout against McIntyre.

