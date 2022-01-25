"It blew my mind" - Drew McIntyre on finding out he would win the WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has reflected on his Royal Rumble victory, stating that he was taken aback when he found out he would win the prestigious match.

The Scottish Warrior outlasted 29 other men, including Brock Lesnar, to win the 2020 Rumble match. At WrestleMania 36, McIntyre dethroned The Beast Incarnate to capture his first WWE world title.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Drew McIntyre discussed winning his first Royal Rumble and his reaction to finding out that he'd eliminate Brock Lesnar from the bout.

"I mean, I was just hoping for a big moment that day. And when I got the idea that I might eliminate Brock, considering what I heard the story was going to be and how dominant he was going to be in the Rumble as WWE Champion, I was like man, that's pretty cool. That's the kind of thing that can make somebody. But then the idea that I'd win as well, it blew my mind, and I didn't really believe it was going to happen until I was the last person standing in the ring," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre says he half expected the outcome of the Royal Rumble match to be changed during the bout

McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Rumble after the latter eliminated a returning Edge from the match. The Scottish Warrior got a positive reaction from the live crowd for his triumph.

He stated that it was the night that Drew McIntyre "finally arrived" after being referred to as 'The Chosen One' for many years during his first WWE run.

"I was laying to the side of the ring and the referee was close by and half expected them to whisper a word to me that things have changed. Other things changed on me in the past many times throughout my career, and nothing's official till it's official. So it wasn't until that very end moment when I eliminated Roman, half expecting the crowd to boo because Edge had returned after a nine-year absence... I heard the reaction that I heard that was equal to when I eliminated Brock... that night was the night when Drew McIntyre finally arrived," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is currently sidelined with an injury which means he won't compete at this year's Royal Rumble event. The WWE Universe is hopeful that he will be cleared in time for WrestleMania.

