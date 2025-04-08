Drew McIntyre fires major shot at Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are among the elite WWE Superstars of the modern era. The individual history between Lesnar and McIntyre is especially interesting, as they headlined an unusual WrestleMania. During Lesnar's lengthy hiatus, McIntyre took a hilarious shot at the legend.

The Beast Incarnate has been away from WWE for just over a year and eight months due to his involvement in a Vince McMahon scandal. Lesnar hasn't wrestled since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where McIntyre failed to dethrone then-Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Drew's career has been on the rise with regular roles in main event storylines, but one thing is for sure - he has not forgotten what it's like to lock up with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Warrior remembers The Next Big Thing as a shaved gorilla. Speaking on the Wafflin' podcast, McIntyre discussed some of the larger wrestlers he has faced in his career, like Lesnar. He made an interesting comparison when asked if he ever feels concerned about giving up size in a match.

"No, but that’s the thing. You tell yourself that, but sometimes with certain guys, you think, 'Oh....,' like when I wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, he’s looks like you’ve taken a gorilla and shaved it. Also, 'Hey, this guy, if he chooses to, can murder basically everyone on the planet, except three people.' Like I’ve been in the ring with them, and I’ve thought this person could destroy me or finish me off if they wanted to," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Fightful]

Drew McIntyre named two of those three warriors as Mark Henry and Big Show, with the third person presumably being the man Brock Lesnar could not defeat at WrestleMania 36 - McIntyre himself. Drew recalled being particularly surprised by Henry's strength in the ring.

Drew McIntyre challenged for WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre is expected to compete against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41, one year after defeating Seth Rollins to briefly become World Heavyweight Champion at 'Mania XL. Priest and McIntyre will face off on the next SmackDown.

Night Two of WrestleMania 40 opened with The Scottish Warrior dethroning The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Damian Priest immediately cashed in Money In the Bank to end the reign. Drew now has the chance for payback at The Grandest Stage of Them All, as Friday's SmackDown saw The Archer of Infamy challenge McIntyre for WrestleMania 41.

WWE has not confirmed the match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre as of this writing. The two heavyweights have battled off and on since WrestleMania XL, with Priest having defeated McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow last year. Priest also eliminated McIntyre in this year's Royal Rumble.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More