Drew McIntyre on his first WWE world title win: "It's not what I dreamed of as a kid"

Drew McIntyre's first World Championship reign wasn't one that he had dreamed of. The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. However, he was forced to celebrate the biggest win of his career in an empty arena.

While the 39-year-old would have liked to have fans cheering for him in arenas all around the world, he didn't get his dream title run. He did win a world title in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania 40, but the happiness was short-lived as he lost the title minutes later.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Drew McIntyre addressed his first WWE Championship reign. McIntyre called his title run a necessity for the company and fans around the world and was quite understanding of the situation.

"It's not what I dreamed of when I was a kid, obviously. I didn't sit there in Scotland fantasizing that one day I'm gonna main event WrestleMania and win the World title and nobody's gonna be there. But it was just a necessity for the time," McIntyre said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former WWE Champion also revealed that the programs and storylines featured by the company became a massive source of entertainment for fans around the world in a surprisingly tough time.

"I've met so many people that have told me WWE literally saved their lives because it gave them that constant every single week during such an uncertain time," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Drew McIntyre commented on his WWE World Heavyweight Title win at WrestleMania XL

The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion, this time in front of the WWE Universe.

Drew McIntyre celebrated his victory and presented the title to his wife, before CM Punk attacked him, eventually leading to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest.

"I had that moment with Seth, and that moment with the fans chanting, you know, 'You deserve it'. And getting down on my knee, and presenting the title to my wife. And she's been such a big part of the journey – the reason I'm the man I am today – and hugging my brother, who was my first tag team partner," McIntyre added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

McIntyre is currently embroiled in a heated and personal rivalry with CM Punk. On the latest episode of RAW, Punk challenged him to a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin, which the former world champion accepted. It remains to be seen how the feud will unfold in the coming weeks.

