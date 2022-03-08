"One of the coolest moments of my career" - Drew McIntyre on working with indie promotion in the UK

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed one of his career highlights in a recent podcast interview.

McIntyre initially worked for WWE between 2007 and 2014 as Vince McMahon's "chosen one," enjoying some Intercontinental Championship success. McIntyre's push subsided in later years. He worked as part of the 3MB stable with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal until his release in 2014.

After that, McIntyre returned to the independent circuit as Drew Galloway. He competed for several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), one of the largest promotions in his native Scotland.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on the Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Drew spoke about his return to the Scottish promotion in 2014, calling it one of the coolest moments of his career.

"We got talking about bringing me in three weeks after I got released. We're going to keep it a big secret and I managed to sneak in the building. I was in the basement of the ABC in Glasgow. I'm down there and trying to get my words together in my head what I want to say. I just had a general idea and didn't know how it was going to go... One of the coolest moments of my career, people genuinely crying in the crowd, my adrenaline through the roof," McIntyre said.

Sean Thorne @seanAthorne

Particularly enjoyed the tale of his return to

bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… Really good chat with @DMcIntyreWWE for this weeks @MandrewsJunior 's LLTW.Particularly enjoyed the tale of his return to @InsaneChampWres . One of Britwres' best moments. You can hear our whole chat here: Really good chat with @DMcIntyreWWE for this weeks @MandrewsJunior's LLTW.Particularly enjoyed the tale of his return to @InsaneChampWres. One of Britwres' best moments. You can hear our whole chat here: bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0… https://t.co/rPyMpgkYOp

Drew eventually returned to WWE in 2017. Following a successful NXT run, he featured as a prominent main event talent, winning the WWE title twice.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Tag Team titles alongside a former AEW star

Though he has enjoyed a great deal of championship success, Drew McIntyre has a less memorable tag team championship run on his resume.

He reigned as RAW Tag Team Champion with Dolph Ziggler when re-introduced to the main roster, but his first reign with WWE tag gold came as part of a duo with Cody Rhodes, losing the belts to the team of John Cena and David Otunga.

Rhodes has himself been making news lately with his potential defection from AEW back to WWE, though nothing has been confirmed by either party as of yet.

Are you a fan of Drew's indie run? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit My Love Letter to Wrestling.

Edited by Angana Roy