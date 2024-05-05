Drew McIntyre furious about everything regarding championship match at WWE Backlash

Drew McIntyre has been unhappy ever since WrestleMania XL, and missing WWE Backlash made him angrier. The Scottish Warrior took to X to share his displeasure about Damian Priest retaining the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash.

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, his title reign lasted just five minutes thanks to Damian Priest's surprising cash-in. Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to beat McIntyre after he was attacked by CM Punk. Priest's win marked the beginning of his reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

At WWE Backlash, The Archer of Infamy defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Judgment Day member came out on top and had Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to thank for his victory.

Drew McIntyre, who was missing in action from the PLE, took to X to call out Priest for the way he retained the title.

"BS Champ. BS Number One contender. BS Tactics. BS Finish. BS Theatrics."

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior will be looking to get back to the top of WWE RAW soon enough. He seems to be distracted by CM Punk's antics of late, the same obsession that cost him the title at WrestleMania a month ago.