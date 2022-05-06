"I’m looking for my moment" - Former Champion on bout with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been on top of the WWE mountain for quite some time now.

While plenty of WWE Superstars are patiently waiting in line to get their shot at The Head of the Table, few men are more deserving than former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about finally earning an eventual title shot at undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, McIntyre revealed that's his long-term goal. But he's a patient man.

"That’s the goal, I want to get that match with Roman, I want to take him down," Roman Reigns said. "He’s got both the titles, I’ve been Champion twice, 300 days total in front of exactly zero live fans. I’m looking for my moment and the only way to get that is to take down the man himself but if this is phase one of working my way towards that match that’s fine with me. You know I’m a very patient man, Ive learned patience over 20 years and if it takes getting a good showing in this match perhaps getting a bit pin over The Tribal Chief that’s good with me and I’m looking to get that match down the line." [Timestamp - 2:34]

Will Drew McIntyre get his title shot against Roman Reigns?

Drew McIntyre will have the opportunity to get his hands on Roman Reigns this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. He will compete in a six-man tag alongside RAW World Tag Team Champions RK-Bro against The Bloodline.

If McIntyre can score a pinfall victory on Reigns, which hasn't happened on WWE programming since 2019, it should put McIntyre in the front of the line in terms of getting a title shot against The Head of the Table.

What will happen this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash? Tune in to find out.

What do you make of Drew McIntyre's comments? Do you think he'll get his title shot at The Tribal Chief soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

