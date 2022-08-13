Drew McIntyre gets unexpected help to take out The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre was called out by the Usos for a tag team match. Drew came out and got some unexpected help from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale winner, Madcap Moss.

The Scottish Warrior is set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title. Drew hit the ring tonight to send a message to Karrion Kross and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Kross' wife Scarlett distracted McIntyre before he was ambushed by the Usos. McIntyre got his payback backstage.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions were not happy with this. They came out to the ring and called out McIntyre for a tag team match. The Scottish Warrior came out without a partner and began to brawl with the Tag champions. Midway through the match, Madcap Moss came out to help McIntyre. The unexpected tag team dominated and McIntyre picked up the win by hitting the Claymore.

After the match, McIntyre was not done with the Bloodline, and he wanted to send a stern message to the Tribal Chief and looked to hit another Claymore on Jimmy Uso, but Sami Zayn came out of nowhere and took the fall for the Usos.

The Scottish Warrior has been dominating SmackDown for weeks now and is proving to be a true threat to Roman Reigns. The No.1 contender and the Champion are set to appear face-to-face next week on SmackDown.

Is Drew McIntyre going to be the one to end the reign of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali