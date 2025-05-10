Drew McIntyre gives himself a new name before WWE Backlash but has he cursed himself?

Drew McIntyre has given himself a new name ahead of WWE Backlash, but there may be an unfortunate consequence. The Scottish Warrior may have cursed himself before the biggest chance he's had in a while.

McIntyre has not had the best luck for some time now. The star may have won a few feuds, including his match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania, but his luck has prevented him from winning the world title he was chasing or even the United States Championship he's chasing right now. After he wins the United States Title, he will become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The star has previously won the Intercontinental Title and held both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships. He's also been a tag team champion and has been chasing the title of Grand Slam Champion for some time.

Now, before Backlash and his United States title match, Drew McIntyre has called himself "Grand Slam McIntyre". He stood tall on SmackDown after taking out his opponents. Now, he may have cursed himself if he did not win the match and become the Grand Slam Champion, with this name sitting on him with heavy irony instead of the celebratory context in which he used it.

Should Drew McIntyre become the Grand Slam Champion though, he will be one of very few stars to hold the record.

