Last week, it was reported that Drew McIntyre suffered an injury following Survivor Series WarGames. He has now given an update on his recovery.

McIntyre was supposed to team up with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the December 9 episode of SmackDown. But a few days before the show, the Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to announce that he had been "medically disqualified" from competing. Butch replaced him, and The Brawling Brutes ended up losing their title shot.

It was reported in the following days that the former WWE Champion was indeed injured, but he will recover in a couple of weeks and will be around for WWE's Christmas time shows.

The Scottish Warrior recently appeared on the 200th episode of WWE's The Bump via a pre-recorded video, where he cleared some air surrounding the news of his injury. Although he did not specify what kind of injury he suffered, he confirmed that he will be around "soon."

"I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can't right now. I appreciate everybody checking in. You know, if Drew McIntyre's not at work, there's a reason. But I can tell you all I'll be back very very soon. There's a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season. And I'm not going to miss that," said McIntyre. [From 9:42 to 9:59]

Drew McIntyre sent the video from his home gym and claimed that he was about to work out. This indicates that his recovery process is going rather well.

Drew McIntyre recently broke character to heap praise upon Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently broke character to praise former rival and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

McIntyre recently faced The Tribal Chief inside the first-ever Men's WarGames match on WWE's main roster at Survivor Series. The Scottish Warrior team up with Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline. The two men also have a history of going one-on-one, most notably in the main event of the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, with Reigns picking up the win.

The former WWE Champion recently did an interview with Faction 919, where he shared his honest opinion on The Head of The Table.

"He's [Roman Reigns] such a talented athlete in the ring. Personality-wise, he still went and found who he was because he was playing a role, he wasn't himself, and he did very well playing a role and was given the biggest opportunities of all time and for a reason because they knew this is the guy. And now that he finally has a chance to be his true self, he's absolutely killing it, has been for two years," said Drew McIntyre. [From 23:22 to 23:44]

Drew McIntyre then went on to say that he would love to interact with Roman Reigns on screen again, possibly hinting at a future program between the two.

