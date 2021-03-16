Drew McIntyre goes non-PG while discussing Sheamus' betrayal on RAW Talk

Drew McIntyre still hasn't gotten over Sheamus' betrayal and ended up dropping an F-bomb on the latest edition of RAW Talk while talking about The Celtic Warrior.

The past few weeks haven't been kind to Drew McIntyre. First, his former best friend Sheamus turned on him on the road to Elimination Chamber. Then, he lost the WWE title at the event following a dastardly attack by Bobby Lashley.

While talking about Sheamus' betrayal on RAW Talk, Drew McIntyre couldn't control his anger and dropped an F-bomb before the censor caught him, for which he quickly apologized.

McIntyre didn't get why Sheamus would attack him like a coward instead of coming at him like a man.

Drew McIntyre will soon get his chance to exact revenge on Sheamus

Drew McIntyre has held the WWE title on two occasions ever since his big victory against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He will be getting an opportunity at the coveted belt again against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37.

First, though, Drew McIntyre will get the chance to take on Sheamus at Fastlane and exact revenge for what he did to him a few weeks ago. If McIntyre manages to put Sheamus down, he will need to focus on Bobby Lashley, who's currently on a roll.

McIntyre picked up a win over Lashley last year at Backlash, but The All Mighty has improved a lot over the past year or so. He won the WWE title a short while ago after dominating The Miz on WWE RAW.

It won't be an easy road towards another WWE title victory for McIntyre, and this WrestleMania outing will be one fans can't miss.

It's clear that Drew McIntyre is beyond angry at what Sheamus did to him, judging by his words on tonight's edition of RAW Talk. What do you think will happen at Fastlane when these behemoths meet in the squared circle? Will McIntyre manage to topple his former best friend? Sound off in the comments.