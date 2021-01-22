"That's a dream match" - Drew McIntyre reveals how he feels about facing Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. The Scottish Superstar recently opened up on how he feels about stepping into the ring and putting his title on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer.

During RAW Legends Night, Golberg returned to WWE and challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE title following the latter's successful defense against Keith Lee.

The following week on RAW, McIntyre was scheduled to face "The Viper" Randy Orton, but he was placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble is still on, and there's a chance that we could witness the crowning of a new champion at the event.

During a recent interaction on The Arash Markazi Show, Drew McIntyre opened up on his upcoming clash with Golberg, and he revealed that it's a dream match for him.

"Yeah, that's a dream match I played in a game when I was 13 and I created myself in Create-A-Wrestler and fought Goldberg and now it's happening in real life. So yeah, it's pretty surreal for me. I was such a huge fan."

According to Drew McIntyre, he is looking forward to the match. From battling the WWE Hall of Famer in a video game when he was a teenager to facing him at the Royal Rumble, one of the company's biggest events, it's truly a dream come true for the WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre on what he expects from Golberg at WWE Royal Rumble

It's on!

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre also spoke about his altercation with Golberg at RAW Legends Night. He revealed that he wants that fired-up Golberg at Royal Rumble, and added that he wants Golberg to bring his best.

"[Goldberg] shoved me to the ground. The force behind that shove, the crazy look in his eyes; I was like, "That's Goldberg." I got back up, I said right now I'm ready for him and I let them know and that's the Goldberg I want. I want 100% Goldberg. I know he's still in there. I want him to bring his best because I want that Goldberg match."

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Golberg will return to Monday Night RAW next week, so it's likely that we could see a preview of what's to come at the Royal Rumble.

Please credit The Arash Markazi Show and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.