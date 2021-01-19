Drew McIntyre and Goldberg set to return on next week's RAW

Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and this time it won't be a shoddy representation of them in Gillberg and a 'melting candle' version of McIntyre.

The WWE confirmed that both Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be present on next week's RAW, following McIntyre's own announcement that he would be back next week.

Drew McIntyre appeared on RAW via satellite video to confirm that he would be returning to RAW, starting next week. McIntyre has been out of action for the past two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms. As such, McIntyre was put in self-isolation for a 14-day break, which ends this week.

Goldberg on the other hand is a part-time employee with WWE, and as such was not present on any of the previous episodes of Monday Night RAW. While it is true that it would not have been much of a stretch for WWE to bring him in for one episode, we can only assume that he was kept off television considering Drew McIntyre was not available.

What is next for Drew McIntyre and Goldberg?

Considering both Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will be returning next Monday, fans can expect to see a heated confrontation between both men. The face-off between both Superstars should cap off the final episode of RAW before Royal Rumble.

Speaking of Royal Rumble, we can assume that much of the confrontation between both men will be about their upcoming match at the Rumble, where Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Goldberg.

As he will be returning to the ring after two weeks away from it, fans will be hopeful of witnessing a match between Drew McIntrye and someone from the RAW roster. If anything, this will show the WWE Universe that McIntyre is ready to put up a title defense.

It will be great to see Drew McIntyre make his return to the squared circle. Monday Night RAW episodes haven't been the same without the WWE Champion, and as a bonus, we get to see him exchange words with his opponent Goldberg.