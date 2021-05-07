Drew McIntyre didn't know the right way to pronounce a word in pro-wrestling (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the business today. He's not only known for his insane strength and dominance in the ring, but also for his technical ability and his work on the mic. However, the Scottish Warrior wasn't a pro from the beginning.

Like many others, McIntyre's love for pro-wrestling came from humble beginnings. It started when he was 10, with an edition of Percy Pringle's (Paul Bearer) book, Inside Secrets on How You Can Enter the Exciting World of Pro Wrestling!

In an exclusive interview with Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam on The inSide Kradle podcast, Drew McIntyre shared a story of how he learned some secrets of pro-wrestling.

What was particularly funny was the term "kayfabe", which the former WWE Champion hilariously pronounced as "kafabé" (ka-faa-bee). McIntyre would practice it at school when he was playing with his friends.

"I've got my secrets, I've got my backstage words, how things work. I've gotta keep 'kafabé' because I don't know its pronounced kayfabe at the time. The secrets of wrestling. So I keep my book in a briefcase locked on top of my wardrobe and I go to school and play along with everybody at school which is a 100% legit and I'm like, 'Oh yeah! Yeah yeah! That's right!' But in my head I'm like, 'I'm totally keeping kafabé right now!,' said McIntyre

Drew McIntyre learned the right word later

McIntyre continued to use the term "kafabé" till the age of 15, when he finally joined wrestling school. It was here that he learned the proper pronunciation and the Scottish Warrior was thankful he had never said it out loud before.

"They didn't spell it phonetically. I was just like, 'Oh! kafabé! Ok cool!' I remember the first time I heard how it was pronounced, I think it was at wrestling training, I was about 15 or something, I was like, 'Goodness! Thank goodness I didn't say that out loud.'" said McIntyre

McIntyre shares all this and more in his new book, titled - "A Chosen Destiny: My Story" which was published on the 22nd of April, 2021.

You can finally purchase A CHOSEN DESTINY in the US 🇺🇸 It’s my story of determination to become a @WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has pre-ordered. You can get an exclusive version NOW at Walmart:https://t.co/Sled2TbEoh pic.twitter.com/3Fo1PrI3VH — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 4, 2021

It's always nice to hear such personal stories from our favorite superstars. It would be great to see what else Drew McIntyre reveals in his new book.