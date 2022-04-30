Drew McIntyre grants his first Make-A-Wish; teenager gets honored on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has granted his first Make-A-Wish by fulfilling 16-year-old girl Giovanna's dream of meeting him.

For over three decades, the sports entertainment company has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. WWE Superstars have granted more than 6,000 Wishes in total. 16-time world champion John Cena currently holds the record for granting over 600 Wishes to children. He and Roman Reigns have been honored by the foundation for their commitment to the Make-A-Wish Wish Kids over the years.

In a press release sent to Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE revealed that Giovanna traveled to Albany, NY, to meet The Scottish Warrior. She also received a special acknowledgment on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This was Drew McIntyre’s first Wish granted and the first in-person WWE Make-A-Wish conducted since early 2020.

Drew McIntyre will share the ring with Roman Reigns in a multi-man match at WrestleMania Backlash

On this week's SmackDown, a six-man tag team match was announced for the upcoming premium live event. Current RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will team up with The Scottish Warrior to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the event.

The original plan was for The Usos to face RK-Bro in a tag team title unification match, but things have changed. None of the three titles will be on the line at the event. The Tribal Chief captured the gold at WrestleMania 38 after defeating then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on the main event of Night 2.

Reigns has been Universal Champion for over 600 days, and it doesn't seem that his run is about to end anytime soon. However, as one of the most credible contenders for the titles, fans are interested in seeing a title match between him and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam or Clash at the Castle.

