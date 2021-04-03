"I think he's gonna surprise a lot of people" - Drew McIntyre has high praise for former WWE 24/7 Champion (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion who prides himself on his work ethic and the fact that he performs at a high level week in and week out. The Scottish Warrior paid dividends to former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, who he believes is just as hard working as he is.

McIntyre recently sat down for an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's own Riju Dasgupta to discuss a variety of topics, including his upcoming match at WrestleMania and the possibility of a match with Royal Rumble winner Edge.

Another topic of discussion was WWE's recent recruitment of Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny. The Grammy Award winner has been on a roll ever since he started working with the company at the Royal Rumble. He has had much success, including winning the WWE 24/7 Championship.

There has been much criticism of late about WWE's tendency to bring in celebrities for major events. However, Drew McIntyre believes that Bad Bunny has put in the hard work and deserves to be there.

"I see him in the ring, I see him working extremely hard, I see him showing up every week, and that is somebody I am proud to have part of the show. They bring such a huge name to the show, but if somebody is a big name and they show up, but don't take it seriously, then I don't want them. He takes it seriously; he's working hard and I think he's gonna surprise a lot of people with his match with Miz at WrestleMania."

Drew McIntyre is extremely happy to see how hard Bad Bunny has been working, and he is even looking forward to seeing his match against The Miz at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre believes that the rap star will surprise a lot of people.

Drew McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre may be looking forward to seeing Bad Bunny's match, but he still needs to worry about his own match. The Scottish Psychopath is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania! 🏆



Get in! 👌#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4PMhD2oY8p — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 16, 2021

The match will certainly be one to look forward to, with both men facing off against each other on the grandest stage of them all. Who do you think will come out on top? Share your thoughts with us down below.