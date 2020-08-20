Drew McIntyre hints at future WWE Championship feud after SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre is set for one of the biggest matches of his life at WWE SummerSlam this weekend as he will be facing Randy Orton. Orton is heading into this match on the back of several big wins and taking out WWE legends as he has brought back his old 'Legend Killer' gimmick. Drew McIntyre is less than happy with Orton and the fact that Randy Orton left him lying in the ring following an RKO on the go-home episode of WWE RAW heading into SummerSlam, will not ensure a happy Champion heading into the match. However, ahead of his match with Randy Orton, in an interview with Mirror, Drew McIntyre has talked about another potential opponent for his WWE Championship — Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre on facing Sheamus for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre talked about the possibility of facing Sheamus for a WWE Championship in WWE. For those who may not know, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are really good friends in real life, with Sheamus even acting as the best man in McIntyre's wedding.

Going back to their days wrestling in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the two WWE Superstars have been wrestling for decades.

"It would be a great idea. I think the biggest thing of all would be allowing us time to tell the story. I think people would love it, hard hitting, two big guys, that's exciting, but if you let us tell that story first, to get the emotional investment of how long we've known each other. I met him, I always joke with this, that I was 19-years-old and he was about 43 at the time. [Laughs] We became best friends, we had top feuds in Scotland, England, Ireland, we got signed to WWE on the same day… he was also the best man at my wedding, so there's a great possibility for a 'jealous brother' story heading into it, to get that real emotional investment, aside from the fact that it would be a really cool match, especially back home."

If the match should end up happening, the natural chemistry between the two WWE Superstars can go a long way towards helping any match that they have.