Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Ever since winning the title, Drew McIntyre has dominated everyone that he has come across, but there has been one person with whom a fight has been teased for some time now. Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre have been firing shots at each other over social media over the past few months, and it was recently revealed that there were plans for Drew McIntyre to face Tyson Fury in a WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom, that had to be cancelled thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, in an interview with Digital Spy, the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, opened up about the possibility of facing Tyson Fury in a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

Drew McIntyre on facing Tyson Fury in WWE

Tyson Fury is no stranger to WWE and has worked with Braun Strowman in the past in a WWE ring. However, Drew McIntyre talked about how special it would be to get the first-ever significant UK pay-per-view for WWE since the 1992 WWE SummerSlam.

1. I’m from Ayr



2. There’s a pandemic. The moment I can come home for my World Title tour we'll talk in person



3. You’re still a big stiff idiot



4. Stop using filters you weirdo



5. Do you want me to start paying rent? It’s unfair I live in your head for free https://t.co/QedFjIK2ua — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 8, 2020

"It's something I'd be very interested in if it would mean getting the first WWE UK pay-per-view, a significant one, the first since 1992 SummerSlam."

"The UK deserves that and if it takes McIntyre-Fury topping the card to get that huge interest them I'm about it... I think that would be huge."

Drew McIntyre, who himself is the first-ever British WWE Champion, talked about how Tyson Fury was skipping Deontay Wilder and was looking for a fight against Anthony Joshua, but was also talking about a big UK match. He hinted that the UK match could well be against Drew McIntyre himself, in WWE.

Advertisement

"Rumour has it Fury is skipping [Deontay] Wilder, he's looking down the line to face [Anthony] Joshua but he's looking for a big UK match in between. What could he be talking about? What could he have in his mind? I reckon if the situation presents itself and this pandemic lifts itself, there's a big opportunity for Fury-McIntyre in the UK."

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Drew McIntyre here.