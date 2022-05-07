"He's got our number" - Drew McIntyre on if he's interested in facing Tyson Fury in WWE

Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on possibly facing Tyson Fury in WWE.

The Gypsy King recently announced his retirement from pro boxing but expressed interest in competing in WWE again. He's been vocal about sharing the ring with The Scottish Warrior in interviews and on social media for months now. The WBC Heavyweight Champion has only wrestled once in WWE in 2019 against Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr).

Speaking to Alfonso A. Castillo on Newsday, Drew McIntyre commented on a potential match against Tyson Fury, stating that his focus is currently on Roman Reigns. He added that Fury is welcome to get in touch with WWE if he wants to make the match happen.

First of all, I think we're talking about WWE. I think I’d be insane to get in the ring with possibly the best boxer of all time, certainly top five. The ball’s in his court, I appreciate that my name is always in his mouth. He’s got an obsession with Drew McIntyre, which is kind of weird, but I kind of like it at the same time. We've been going back and forth to each other nonstop for a couple of years, he's got our number. My focus is on Roman Reigns and the titles right now, but if he wants to do business, he knows our people, give us a call," said McIntyre.

Could Drew McIntyre be next in line for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

It's been a year since The Scottish Warrior has been WWE Champion, and perhaps the time is right for him to reclaim his throne. Roman Reigns has been a dominant world champion for nearly two whole years, and McIntyre could stand to be a potent threat.

Although McIntyre and Roman Reigns will share the ring at WrestleMania Backlash, the title isn't on the line.

Drew's involvement in RK-Bro's feud against The Bloodline will certainly give fans hope that The Scottish Warrior is on his way to challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen when WWE will pull the trigger on the potential feud.

