Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his prediction for Euro 2020

Drew McIntyre is a pro-wrestler at heart but is heavily invested in other sports as well. One such sport is football/soccer. The footballing world currently has its eyes glued to Europe, as the 2020 edition of the Euros is underway.

Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, who is of Scottish descent, his fellow countrymen did not fare too well in the Euros, finishing last in a group that featured rivals England.

Despite the disappointment, The Scottish Warrior is still keeping an eye out on the tournament.

He recently appeared on RAW Talk, where he asked hosts Kevin Patrick and R-Truth about their predictions for the Euros. The tournament is currently in the knockout stage, and things are slowly heating up.

Kevin Patrick, whose own country of Ireland failed to make the tournament, bet on Switzerland as the team came off an astounding victory over the favorites France. Patrick also chose the Swiss in order to show support for The Swiss Superman Cesaro.

"I'm gonna go with Cesaro's Switzerland to win the Euros. Cesaro was celebrating big time today," said Kevin Patrick.

Drew McIntyre also agreed with Patrick's assessment, suggesting that he thought France would go all the way.

"It was France. So I guess I will go with Switzerland too," said Drew McIntyre.

R-Truth, who has limited knowledge about the Euros, decided to go with the flow and chose Switzerland as well.

"I'm gonna go with Switzerland too," said R-Truth.

Looks like some party lads! Will be doing everything to rock up at the Euros as WWE Champion 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/UrBaAzYXN1 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 13, 2020

Drew McIntyre couldn't be at the Euros to cheer the Scottish team on.

That being said, he couldn't have been too disappointed as he had the WWE Championship on his mind at the time.

Drew McIntyre will represent WWE RAW at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre came into this week's episode of RAW to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Scottish Warrior had a daunting task ahead of him as he was set to take on both AJ Styles and Riddle in his qualification match.

At times, McIntyre looked like he would lose out on his chance. Luckily for the former WWE Champion, he successfully hit the Claymore on Riddle to secure the win.

What. A. Match.@DMcIntyreWWE is going to #MITB and just Claymored his way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6tCXXbBe1l — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

Will Drew McIntyre come out on top in the Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

