Drew McIntyre issues big challenge to entire WWE roster before WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the first night's opening match. The Scottish Warrior recently shared details of his preparations in a video. McIntyre also issued a challenge for the rest of the WWE roster ahead of the pay-per-view.

McIntyre is grateful that WWE fans are finally back for the show. Hence, he believes that everyone backstage should bring their best inside the ring tonight. McIntyre assured the camera that he and Lashley would not hold back from hard-hitting blows during their match at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre wants to deliver a brutal match and set high standards for the rest of the show. He insisted that anyone who has the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania this year should step up their game.

"I set a challenge for the roster. Listen, we (McIntyre and Bobby Lashley) are going to go out there, and we are not going to hold back. I don't care if we are first. The first match usually sets the tone of the show. But everyone doesn't always go all out in the first match. But that won't be the case with Lashley and me. We are going to go all out, and we are going to give everything we have got. We are going to lay into each other and bring our absolute best. If you can't follow us, that's on you."

At Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre lost his title after Bobby Lashley helped The Miz cash his Money in the Bank contract. Lashley then defeated Miz to become the WWE Champion. However, McIntyre wasted no time in finding his way back to the title picture and is now adamant about reclaiming the gold at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre on fans returning for WrestleMania 37

This year's edition of WrestleMania will witness the return of a live audience. Drew McIntyre is excited to perform in front of the fans and relieve the crowd's reaction.

"This year is so unique. I would love to be the first person to walk out there, and having it confirmed that it is happening is all so incredible. Things happen for a reason. I really hope we set the tone of the show, me and Lashley. I will get a chance to walk out there and have that moment with the fans during my entrance. To feel all that emotion and to see all that reactions, the genuine passion that the WWE fans have. So, I am very excited about that."

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania last year, but he desperately missed celebrating his moment with the fans. He has another opportunity to recreate that WrestleMania moment, but Bobby Lashley won't be an easy opponent to defeat.