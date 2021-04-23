Drew McIntyre jokes about burying former WWE Superstar in his book

Drew McIntyre recently joked about burying former WWE Intercontinental Champion Stu Bennett in his new book.

Drew McIntyre and Stu Bennett have been close friends for ages now. The two wrestlers occasionally take amusing digs at each other via their official Twitter handles. McIntyre recently announced that his new book "A Chosen Destiny: My Story" got the Amazon Best Seller tag on the very first day. Bennett chimed in and promoted his best friend's book in his tweet.

Bennett also pointed out that McIntyre didn't send him a signed copy of the book. The former WWE Champion replied to Bennett's tweet with an amusing shot directed at him. McIntyre assured Bennett that he has mentioned him in his book and joked that he would never pass on an opportunity to bury him. Check out the exchange below:

Ol’ dafty @DMcIntyreWWE has a book out in 🇬🇧.



Despite him NOT sending me a signed copy, I’ll plug it anyway.



He’s got one hell of a story, get yours now👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/QA3CFvnAlI — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) April 22, 2021

Ah my good friend “Big” Steve Sanders! The Shoveler! Don’t worry pal, you’re in there. I’ll never pass on an opportunity to bury you https://t.co/1fZ82JGeey — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 22, 2021

Much appreciated mate. I can’t read Scotch, so let me know when the English translation comes out & I’ll grab a copy off Amazon 👍🏻 https://t.co/lthEFOacdZ — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) April 22, 2021

Drew McIntyre's book is getting a great response on Amazon

Drew McIntyre's WWE journey is one of the most fascinating stories in all of pro wrestling. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon dubbed him a future World Champion when he made his way to SmackDown in 2009. McIntyre did fine for himself for a short while but could never get past being a mid-card act.

Things didn't improve for Drew McIntyre as he was later turned into a comedy act as part of 3MB. Here's McIntyre talking about Brock Lesnar's reaction to seeing him in 3MB:

“I remember it well. Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’ He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania,” said Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre improved himself for years on end following his WWE release and came back to the company in 2017. The prophecy was fulfilled last year when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE title. He is currently one of the biggest stars in the company.