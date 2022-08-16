"You get the first shot"- Drew McIntyre would like to face former WWE Universal Champion after dethroning Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre claims he already has his first challenger in mind after he usurps Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior will face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the company's historic Premium Live Event in Wales, UK.

Drew was involved in a heated war of words with Kevin Owens on RAW this week, ahead of possibly the biggest match of his life.

Speaking on RAW Talk, McIntyre thanked Kevin Owens for "lighting a fire" under him. The former WWE Champion also promised KO a title shot if he manages to dethrone Roman at Clash at the Castle.

"I want to say positive things about Kevin Owens. Man stepped up tonight. I didn't see the new Kevin Owens, I saw a similar-looking Kevin Owens, but I felt the intensity that brought out an intensity in Drew McIntyre and something special happened out there tonight. I always felt like I was running as hard as I could with a fire lit under my b*tt. I think there may be a new McIntyre right now and I can thank Kevin Owens for that. It's like gasoline was just thrown on the fire and it's going to help me get the job done against Roman, and KO, you get the first shot, let's run it back." [3:41-4:12]

Drew McIntyre is ready for Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre also fired a warning shot at Roman Reigns during his interview on RAW Talk. The Scotsman stated that he learned his craft in the United Kingdom and is ready to take down The Tribal Chief in his old hunting ground.

"Clash of the castle, Roman Reigns, I'm going to jump all over right now. Going to jump right into this match, the big match. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, The Undisputed championship. I mentioned earlier [that] no one has fictional islander relevancy on my very real island in the UK, where it all started for Drew McIntyre, where I came up, where I applied my craft. In Scotland, England, and Wales, came to America and became the man, superstar, and wrestler that I am today." [3:04-3:27]

McIntyre has been chasing Reigns for a long time. While WWE has managed to keep them apart for the majority of the last two years, the two superstars will collide at Clash at the Castle for the first time since Survivor Series 2020.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit RAW Talk with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe