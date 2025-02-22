Drew McIntyre loses to OG Bloodline member for the first time on WWE SmackDown; chaos erupts after the match

Drew McIntyre competed against OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso on the latest episode of SmackDown. This was the first time the two stars faced each other in a singles match in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior tried to mock his opponent after the bell rang, but the latter attacked him and hit a big chop in the corner. Jimmy delivered a few kicks and took out the big man with a diving crossbody. He delivered another chop, and the former WWE Champion ran into a kick.

Drew McIntyre tossed Jimmy Uso across the ring by doing two belly-to-belly suplexes. McIntyre sent Jimmy into the barricade, and the multi-time tag team champion hit him with another kick. Jimmy Uso performed a suicide dive and slammed his opponent on the apron.

Drew sent Jimmy face-first into the steel stairs with an inverted Alabama Slam. McIntyre hit a few more strikes and a Samoan Drop. Drew McIntyre took him down with a flying headbutt and hit a spinebuster. The two stars traded shots, and Jimmy caught Drew with a superkick after the latter came off the top rope.

Jimmy Uso surprised The Scottish Warrior with a spear and got a two-count. He went for a roll-up and got the three count. However, Drew immediately attacked Jimmy after the match. WWE personnel had to come out to stop the brawl.

