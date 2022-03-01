"I didn’t realize how bad it was until I saw the clip" - Drew McIntyre on Elimination Chamber botch

Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss shared a very scary moment at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Scottish star had a hard-hitting bout with Moss in Saudi Arabia. One moment in particular caused the WWE Universe to wince when Moss's head hit the mat in brutal fashion.

McIntyre was a recent guest on the In The Kliq Podcast to talk about all things WWE. While discussing the inverted Alabama slam he hit on Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber, McIntyre revealed he didn't realize how bad it looked until he saw the footage back afterward.

"I didn’t realize how bad it was until I saw the clip back," Drew McIntyre admitted. "Let’s just say that he zigged when he should’ve zagged and the move didn’t go the way it was supposed to. I was aware of that, but I didn’t realize just how bad it was. He was okay and I did double-check that and I could see in his eyes he was good. He was double-checked to make sure that he could finish the match, then after the fact, the necessary precautions were made and thankfully he was all good."

Drew McIntyre is very happy that Madcap Moss is okay

McIntyre is well aware that all it takes is one second for everything to change inside the squared circle, but he's just happy that Madcap Moss is okay following their match.

"That’s the thing about this job is all it takes is one second and everything can change," Drew McIntyre continued. "People have their opinions on wrestling except we’re the ones going out there as live-action stuntmen and when we’re putting on those contests at such a high level, we don’t even think twice about it because everyone’s so good at what they do but sometimes in those moves if one thing goes wrong and if somebody tucks when that’s not the plan then awful things can happen and I’m just very happy that he’s OK."

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this podcast.

