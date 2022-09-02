Drew McIntyre makes it clear he’s watching long-time rival ahead of Clash at the Castle appearance

Drew McIntyre's focus is on Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle, but is there already another potential challenger for the Scottish Warrior looming in the shadows?

There have been rumors all week that Tyson Fury will be making some sort of appearance for WWE this weekend at Clash at the Castle. On social media this afternoon, The Gypsy King confirmed that he would be sitting at ringside for the event this weekend.

This caught the attention of McIntyre, who has had many back-and-forth exchanges with Tyson Fury in recent years and has taken to social media to respond to the announcement. Tweeting out:

"*Eyeball emoji*," McIntyre tweeted.

Tyson Fury reveals a match against Drew McIntyre was canceled due to COVID

While McIntyre has his hands full with Roman Reigns this weekend, a previously planned WWE UK premium live event that was canceled due to COVID would have seen McIntyre go one-on-one with Fury.

Tyson Fury revealed in an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that he was scheduled to compete at multiple WWE premium live events in 2020. This included facing McIntyre at a UK event. But none of these appearances happened due to COVID.

“I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year and then I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a PPV event in the UK, but none of that happened thanks to COVID," Tyson Fury revealed. "So COVID’s cost me SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, PPV with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight. So thank you COVID [laughs].”

Should McIntyre be worried about Tyson Fury's presence at Clash at the Castle? Do you think we'll eventually get a match between these two men in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

