Drew McIntyre makes a demand to WWE; wants to be called by a new name

Drew McIntyre has been presented as one of the most dominant stars ahead of his World Heavyweight Title match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The star, however, would like to make a certain change to his presentation, and he made the same known to the company through a recent post on X (Twitter).

The Scottish Warrior faced Finn Balor in the main event of RAW last night. However, Samantha Irvin was not present to introduce him before the match, as her fiancé Ricochet suffered a brutal beatdown and had to leave the arena in an ambulance. This led to Pat McAfee doing the pre-match rituals, which he did in his unique style.

The commentator introduced Drew McIntyre as a ''Big Handsome Ba***rd From Scotland!'' It seems the former WWE Champion liked McAfee's style, as he demanded to be introduced similarly moving forward.

''I demand to be introduced as, 'A Big Handsome B*****d From Scotland!' every time now!'' he wrote.

Teddy Long believes Drew McIntyre won't win at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home crowd at Clash at the Castle. While The Scottish Warrior is the favorite to walk out as champion, Teddy Long believes that The Archer of Infamy will retain the gold.

"Well, anything's possible, you know, but I'm gonna say this. Drew McIntyre, I agree with Bill; he's certainly doing a tremendous job. Boy, is he absolutely fantastic for his work in the ring, and plus, his promos are good with the thing that he's been doing with CM Punk," Long said.

The former SmackDown General Manager continued:

"And I have to glorify Damian Priest. God, is he the greatest? I mean, I've watched him; he reminds me so much of Eddie Guerrero. Damian is really moving along. I watched him last night; his promo on RAW and the timing—everything was just perfect! So, brother, I love Damian Priest, and I think he's gonna hold on to the title.''

Drew challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, The Scottish Warrior was unable to usurp The Tribal Chief. McIntyre would be hoping to change things this time around.

