Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently had a fun conversation with WWE India's Gaelyn Mendonca, and opened up on a variety of topics. The Scottish Psychopath surprised fans by stating that he wants to team up with Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham for a tag team match.

Check out Drew McIntyre's comments below:

Jinder has spoken to me about different Bollywood actors and heroes from the country, but I absolutely love John Abraham, love his look as well. I hope when I visit India, I could have him join me in a Tag Team Match.

Drew McIntyre and John Abraham on the same side would certainly be a force to reckon with

It's no secret that John Abraham is a fitness enthusiast, and boasts an incredible physique. The actor rose to fame with the 2004 blockbuster movie 'Dhoom', which was John's first commercial success. He went on to give a string of superhit movies in the next several years.

Drew McIntyre has had an amazing 2020 so far and held the WWE title for the better part of the year. He is one of the most physically gifted athletes in all of WWE, and wrestling fans in the Indian subcontinent would definitely want to witness an exhibition match featuring McIntyre and Abraham against a heel duo.