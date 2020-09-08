Drew McIntyre makes his return on RAW; Makes a big announcement

Drew McIntyre was taken out on the RAW after SummerSlam when Randy Orton blindsided him and proceeded to punt him three times through the night. As a result, Randy Orton would face Keith Lee at Payback 2020 instead - losing to The Limitless former NXT Champion within six minutes.

The following night, Drew McIntyre was still away from RAW with the injury and WWE booked a mini one-night tournament to determine the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's challenger at Clash of Champions 2020.

With Seth Rollins, Keith Lee, and Randy Orton having qualified, it was the latter who got a sneaky win to earn his rematch against Drew McIntyre. On the latest episode of RAW, Randy Orton suggested that he should be handed the WWE title since "every title must be defended" at Clash of Champions 2020.

It was then that an ambulance appeared and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his return - attacking Randy Orton with a Claymore Kick and getting a measure of revenge.

Is Drew McIntyre cleared to compete at Clash of Champions 2020?

Backstage after his attack and return, Drew McIntyre was confronted by producer Adam Pearce, who told him that he still wasn't medically cleared to compete at Clash of Champions before respectfully asking him to leave the premises.

Drew McIntyre voluntarily left, but not before he made the announcement vowing to defend his title at Clash of Champions 2020. It's going to be an interesting match and for all we know, this could mark the end of Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign.

Randy Orton has been had me of the most incredible years of his WWE career in 2020 and we wouldn't be surprised to see it all topped off with a WWE title win. Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton is also rumored to headline Hell in a Cell 2020, which means that Clash of Champions would be a logical place to have a title change and Hell in a Cell would likely mark the conclusion of the rivalry.